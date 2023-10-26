More than 200 comments from the public were collected after a town centre traffic study was carried out in Cleveleys.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wyre Council says its wants to develop a more pedestrian and cycling friendly environment in the area around the town centre.

A public consultation event was staged at Cleveleys Bus Station on Wednesday September 20 and members of the public also had their say on line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the present time, there is a one-way traffic flow on Victoria Road West toward the seafront.

Wyre Council is looking to introduce more pedestrian friendly changes in Cleveleys town centre

The council is looking at introducing a number of new pedestrian crossings to make it safer to the cross the road, at various points.

One town centre businessman believes the council should go further and pedestrianise part of the high street to further remove moving traffic from the heart of the town centre.

Martin Hunns, who runs the Carousel Cafe on Kings Road and was a leading figure in the former Thornton Cleveleys Association of Commerce and Trade, said: “I think it would benefit the town centre to pedestrianise it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would create more space outside cafes and shops and remove the need for road safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Peter le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy and Economic Development for Wyre Council said: “We have had more than 200 public comments, both online and on the day of the public consultation, and will now be collating them before moving forward.

"The majority of those comments were in support of what we are looking to do.”

The proposals are centred around Victoria Road West with a number of new pedestrian crossings proposed to facilitate a safer pedestrian crossing

Advertisement Hide Ad

as well as removing on-street car parking to take vehicles away from Victoria Road West.

In addition, a number of changes are proposed on Rough Lea Road, Slinger Road and Princess Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes on Rough Lea Road and Slinger Road are to facilitate vehicle traffic that will be rerouting as a result of the proposed changes on Victoria

Road West.

Pedestrian crossings are also proposed to be delivered on Rough Lea Road to improve the connection from the Derby Road East and Derby Road West car parks to Cleveleys town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “An initial town centre traffic study and parking study was commissioned to look into the development of a more pedestrian and cycling friendly environment and to understand the existing demand within the town centre car parks.

"There was general support for the improvements and investments in the town centre.

"The greatest support was shown for the road safety improvements to Victoria Road West.