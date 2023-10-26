A Blackpool man has been arrested after a crash which seriously injured a motorcyclist last night (Wednesday, October 25).

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Lancaster Road, Knott End after a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Yamaha FZS motorbike.

The air ambulance was dispatched to the village and landed on a grass verge next to the esplanade a short distance away.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The Corsa driver was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

A motorcyclist in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Corsa in Lancaster Road, Knott End on Wedneday evening (October 25)

Lancashire Police said 38-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. He remained in custody on Thursday morning.

The road was shut for a number of hours while officers investigated the circumstances behind the crash. The force is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a motorcyclist very seriously injured and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“Although we have made an arrest, our enquiries are very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision.

"I would ask for any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which captured anything in the lead up to the collision to get in contact with us.”

A police spokesperson added: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage after a motorcyclist was left seriously injured following a collision in Knott End.

"Our officers were called to Lancaster Road at 5.50pm yesterday (October 25) following reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Corsa and a Yamaha FZS.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

“Following enquiries, a 38-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence. He remains in custody.”