Additional funding from the Discretionary Energy Rebate scheme has enabled Fylde Council to allocate the payments, which are being credited to the council tax account of each qualifying household.

The families concerned can ask for this money to be transferred directly to their bank account instead – all they need to do is email [email protected] with their request, and a recent copy of your bank statement showing their name and address.

The deadline to request the transfer is Sunday, January 15. The Council will be closed from December 22 to January 3.

The payment applies to all households across Fylde with children and receiving council tax reduction.

Fylde Council leader Karen Buckley said: “I am pleased that Fylde Council are able provide additional financial support to our residents amid continued uncertainty over the cost of living and the price of energy during the winter months.

"I would encourage those eligible households who would prefer the credit balance to be transferred to their bank accounts to email with their bank statements as soon as possible.”

The Energy Rebate scheme was announced in February 2022 as part of the UK Government’s support package to assist the public with rising energy costs.

The scheme laid out eligibility criteria for the main part of the funding, paying £150 to the majority of households in council tax bands A to D, and included guidance to billing authorities on how to allocate the Discretionary Fund.