The council has been successful in its submission for the full allocation sought from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Investment Plan.

The UKSPF is a Government-allocated fund which is intended to reduce inequalities between communities, as part of the Government’s wider levelling up agenda. The money must be spent before March 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

The approved Investment Plan enables Fylde Council to spend the allocation based on priorities agreed through engagement with a local partnership group, which address all three of the UKSPF’s investment priorities: Community and Place, Supporting Local Business and People and Skills.

The money is to be spent on projects across Fylde by March 2025.

The key interventions the Fylde Partnership Group supported include: funding capital improvements to town centres and high streets; working with partners to support young people and those seeking employment or training opportunities to enhance their life chances; business support measures to help meet the challenges of climate change, drive employment growth, resilience and sustainability and investment to understand and support the valuable economic contributions made by the local community, voluntary, faith and social enterprise sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No specific details of projects or locations have yet been released but further details of the Investment Plan and the application for funding can be found at the Fylde Council website.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: "We are delighted to be given the green light to proceed with our Investment Plan, which is packed with exciting proposals for investment in Fylde’s businesses, people and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad