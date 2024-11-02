Mock the Week comedian Robin Morgan announces Lancashire tour date

As featured on BBC Two’s Mock The Week and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, Robin Morgan is back on the road with a hilarious brand new show, The Spark - his biggest tour to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Robin Morgan is perhaps best known for his TV work, having appeared on Mock the Week and written for various TV shows from Have I Got News For You to the The Weakest Link and Bake Off: The Professionals.

However the Welshman is currently part way through his biggest stand-up tour yet which is heading to 33 venues across the country, including one right here in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Morgan’s The Spark is on at the Chorley Theatre on Friday, November 29 and tickets are available here.

Ahead of his arrival in Lancashire, Robin opened up about his career and his latest show in the following interview:

Comedian Robin Morgan is heading to Chorley this month with his new show 'The Spark' | Michelle Huggleston Photography

You’re a writer, actor, stand-up, presenter – if you had to pick one, what would it be?

“I genuinely love live stand-up, and think it’s what I’m best at – those unique moments which happen in each show, never to happen again – there’s a real magic to it. I want each audience to go away having had a night which they’ll remember for ages. That’s what I loved when I was a comedy fan.”

What’s the show about?

“My previous shows have been about: getting engaged, getting married, having kids, having a vasectomy so this one, logically, is about getting divorced. Joking. It started as a show about keeping the spark alive in a relationship, but it soon became a bit bigger than that – I’ve done some soul searching this year, and it’s my most personal show yet. Funniest too.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You write for topical shows like Have I Got News For You, and host your own panel show What Just Happened? for BBC Radio – shall we expect a lot of politics in the show?

“Not a great deal! Much like a repressed British family at Christmas: not a lot of politics will be discussed. The odd line here and there, perhaps – but really, it’s a bit of an escapist show. Not that I’m locked in a water tank or anything (although: a possible encore?), but this show is trying to just be an hour of joy. That’s the plan. No refunds.”

This is your biggest tour to date – how does that make you feel? Excited? Daunted?

“Well both now you’ve said that. I’m thrilled to be doing so many dates. I’ve not got a huge social media presence, so the people who come to the shows are doing so basically off word-ofmouth and having seen me at previous shows, or supporting someon else on tour. I’m very proud of that. A lot of comics find the time away hard – I always go home after shows, so I’m with my family the next morning – that’s a good way to stay grounded during the tour. The school run on 3 hours sleep is a real humbler.”

Have you got a favourite joke in the show?

“I have. It’s about Parkrun. I’m saying no more.“

This will be Robin's biggest tour yet - something he is both daunted and excited by! | Michelle Huggleston Photography

You’ve supported the likes of Ellie Taylor, Rachel Parris, Iain Stirling, Sophie McCartney – what have you learnt from them now you’re doing your own tour?

“They’re all such kind, brilliant people – I’m sorry if you want some showbiz gossip (though if you do want that, come to my tour and I’ll spill the tea on all the industry’s bad eggs). They’re very giving and supportive – and there’s probably a lot of crossover when it comes to audiences. Supporting Sophie last year, which was 96% female audiences, were a delight, and I know some of the Mums WhatsApp groups have been in force and already got tickets for my shows – which I’m thrilled about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the secret to keeping The Spark alive, then?

“I ask audiences that very thing during the show. Answers I’ve had so far include: ‘listening to each other’, ‘ignoring each other’ and “separate bedrooms.” So a real mixed bag. Personally? I’d say writing an hour show about your partner is essentially one long love letter. Plus it makes any gift I give her this year tax deductible. Win win.“