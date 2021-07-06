Mobile vaccine session in Fleetwood attended by 300 people

The vaccine van session in Fleetwood proved a big success

Almost 300 people attended a one-day vaccination session in Fleetwood which allowed them to receive their first Covid-19 jab.

The session, organised by NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG, was held a via a mobile vaccine van which was parked up outside Fleetwood's Marine Hall last Thursday.

The van has been parking up each day at various sites across Lancashire, with residents aged 18 and over being offered the jab on a drop-in basis.

Wyre Council welcomed the session in Fleetwood and hailed it a huge success.

Last week Coun David Henderson, leader of the council, urged residents in Fleetwood to take the opportunity to get vaccinated.

A Wyre Council spokesman said after the session last Thursday: "The vaccine van in Fleetwood was a huge success.

"Almost 300 people were vaccinated on the day. That’s 300 more people taking steps to help protect themselves and ones they love from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.

"We’d like to thank everyone involved in bringing the van to Fleetwood, and also to everyone who took the time to come along and get their jab.

“It is really important for people to get their second jab to make sure they have the best protection. "

Jane Scattergood, director of nursing and quality for NHS Blackpool and NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), who is also vaccines director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “We were delighted to see so many people take up the offer of a first vaccination in Wyre and Fylde, we have received lots of positive feedback from everyone involved."

The van will return to Fleetwood next month for people to come along for their second jab.

This is planned for August 26 but is subject to change and the council says it will confirm this date as soon as it can."

For those who missed the van, there is still a chance to get first dose.