Missing Blackpool mum Gail Hatton found "safe and well" after Lancashire Police search
A 57-year-old woman missing for 16 days has been found ‘safe and well’, say police.
Gail Hatton, 57, was last seen on Dean Street in Blackpool at around 8.30am on March 30.
Her husband, Darren Hatton, 58, told the Gazette he and his two daughters were “trawling the streets every single day” to try and find new leads.
“We are in pieces,” he said, as the Gazette launched a renewed appeal to help find the missing mum on Monday.
Found “safe and well”
Thankfully, Lancashire Police confirmed that Gail was found “safe and well” last night.
A police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Gail. We can now confirm she has been found safe and well.”