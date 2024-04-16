Missing Blackpool mum Gail Hatton found "safe and well" after Lancashire Police search

“I was worried someone may have hurt her or she may have done something stupid,” said her relieved daughter.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Apr 2024, 08:16 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 08:18 BST
A 57-year-old woman missing for 16 days has been found ‘safe and well’, say police.

Gail Hatton, 57, was last seen on Dean Street in Blackpool at around 8.30am on March 30.

Her husband, Darren Hatton, 58, told the Gazette he and his two daughters were “trawling the streets every single day” to try and find new leads.

“We are in pieces,” he said, as the Gazette launched a renewed appeal to help find the missing mum on Monday.

Gail’s husband Darren Hatton made an emotional appeal for information on Monday before his wife was found safe later in the eveningGail’s husband Darren Hatton made an emotional appeal for information on Monday before his wife was found safe later in the evening
Found “safe and well”

Thankfully, Lancashire Police confirmed that Gail was found “safe and well” last night.

A police spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for missing Gail. We can now confirm she has been found safe and well.”

