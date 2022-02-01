Missing 17-year-old girl killed on Layton train tracks

Blackpool Transport police officers and paramedics were called to Layton Station at 6.35pm on January 27 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is believed to be a 17-year-old girl reported missing an hour and forty minutes earlier that day.

Lancashire police appealed for help locating the girl, whom they identified only by her first name, Holly, after she disappeared from the Carleton area at around 4.50pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layton Station, where the tragedy took place

READ: Police are becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of missing teenThe railway between Blackpool North and Kirkham was blocked in both directions for two hours following the incident, and trains running between the two stations were cancelled or delayed.

The girl's death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file has been passed on to the coroner.

The Samaritans suicide helpline can be reached 24 hours a day on 116 123. Childline, for children and young people under 19, can be reached on 0800 1111.