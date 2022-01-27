Police are becoming "Increasingly concerned" for the welfare of missing teen
Police are asking for the public's help in locating 17-year-old Holly from Blackpool.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 7:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 7:32 pm
Holly, who was last seen in the Carleton area at around 16:50hrs this evening, is described as 5ft 5in tall, with blonde/brown hair and of a slim build.
When she was last seen she was wearing a black top and blue jeans. She is believed to have links to Fleetwood.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Holly’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her."
If you have seen Holly or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log 1136 of 27Jan. Please share this post and thanks for your help.