Holly, who was last seen in the Carleton area at around 16:50hrs this evening, is described as 5ft 5in tall, with blonde/brown hair and of a slim build.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black top and blue jeans. She is believed to have links to Fleetwood.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Holly’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her."

Have you seen Holly?