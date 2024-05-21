To celebrate they will be hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, June 8 at 9am, during which customers will be able to enjoy a selection of product offers including a golden ticket giveaway, live craft demonstrations, a free Snazaroo face painting stand, and free goody bags for the first 100 customers.
The new store which will offer customers a range of experiences and dedicated craft spaces, workshops, a digital cutting area, and a haberdashery area, will open on Tuesday, June 4, at Unit C, Blackpool Retail Park, Squires Gate Lane.
In the meantime meet some of the team and find out what their hobbies are.
1. Meet the team at Hobbycraft's new Blackpool branch ahead of opening
Meet the team! Photo: UGC
2. Fiona Grayson
Store manager and knitting expert Fiona Grayson said: "We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our Blackpool store and sharing our passion for arts and crafts with the local community." Photo: UGC
3. Anu
Sewing and mixed media expert Anu said: "I love making clothes and projects for friends and family using the sewing machine." Photo: UGC
4. Amanda
Cricut, sewing and kids crafts expert Amanda said: "My favourite craft of all time is using the Cricut machine. You can cut out any shape or design. I love the iron on vinyl, it’s so easy to work with and makes great apparel items!" I enjoy trying out new projects on the sewing machine. I love making scrunchies, bags and pet accessories like collar leads and bandanas. Photo: UGC
5. Kim
Papercraft, art, baking and macrame expert Kim added: "I love how versatile the Cricut is at the moment. I really enjoy making layered pictures which make fantastic gifts. I am also a big fan of baking birthday and Christmas cakes for the family!" Photo: UGC
6. Chris
Baking and sewing expert Chris said: "I love to bake and share my makes with all my friends and family. I also love making costumes using the sewing machine and designing using my creative flair." Photo: UGC