The opening date of the Blackpool’s newest craft store has been revealed.

Hobbycraft, the UK’s largest arts and crafts retailer, has revealed the opening of a new store in Blackpool on Tuesday, June 4.

The store has created nine new jobs for the local community.

To celebrate the opening, Hobbycraft will be hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, June 8 at 9am, during which customers will be able to enjoy a selection of product offers, live craft demonstrations, and free goody bags for the first 100 customers.

The new job roles include a store manager, team leader, and store colleagues who will form a dedicated team on hand to help customers with expert craft advice and a friendly service seven days a week.

Hobbycraft on Blackpool Retail Park, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

These roles have offered the Blackpool community an opportunity to apply for the No.2 Best Big Company to work for in the UK – awarded in May 2023 by Best Companies (an organisation dedicated to making the world a better workplace).

Customers can take advantage of a selection of offers available across the Hobbycraft range during the store’s grand opening on June 8.

The celebrations, which will begin from 9am, will also include FREE goody bags to the first 100 customers, and a FREE Snazaroo Face Painting stand which will be in attendance on the day between 9am and 1pm. Hobbycraft will also be hiding a golden ticket in its new Blackpool store on grand opening day, offering one lucky customer the chance to win a FREE Snazaroo Face Paint bundle.

Additionally, Hobbycraft Blackpool will be hosting FREE in-store craft demonstrations for customers to get involved in throughout its first month of opening, including a FREE Face Painting with Snazaroo on the 8th June and FREE Decopatch Workshop on the 15th June.

Becky Grange, Hobbycraft area manager, said: “We are really looking forward to opening the doors to our Blackpool store and sharing our passion for arts and crafts with the local community.

“Over the last few years, we have seen more people than ever take up crafting and we want to encourage locals to come down to the new store and share their crafting experience.

“We look forward to providing Blackpool customers with the ultimate retail experience, combined with fantastic crafting products at great prices.”

The new store will be open Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

What can you expect to find at Hobbycraft Blackpool?

Craft Workshops – Throughout the year, the store will host a variety of craft workshops, designed to give everyone the opportunity to master a new craft or refine a long-time favourite. The workshops are suitable for the whole family with specific kids’ sessions also available. Prices start at £5 and can be booked online via Hobbycraft ClassBento.

Digital Cutting Area – A dedicated space which introduces customers to the world of digital crafting, whether customers are looking to take their papercrafts to the next level or create personalised clothing and home décor with vinyl, sublimation or precision cutting.

Haberdashery Area – A sewing area in store with a wide range of patterns, fabrics, and trimmings, plus an extended range of sewing machines that customers can test drive before purchasing. This area is centred around an enlarged cutting table which doubles as a demonstration and consultation area for our customers, and our expert colleagues will be on hand to support customers with all their sewing enquiries.

Hobbycraft Plus – For any local crafters looking to turn their crafting passion into a small business, customers will find information around the store about ‘Hobbycraft Plus’ – a unique subscription service that helps dedicated crafters grow their business with a great-value package, alongside targeted support, and advice. Costing £80 per year, whilst delivering over £170 of cost-savings and activities, the subscription includes an annual 15% discount on the Hobbycraft range in-store and online (exclusions apply*), an upgrade to FREE next day delivery on orders over £25, 3 FREE seminars focused on helping businesses to grow, access to bulk product and packaging, as well as quarterly seasonal newsletters.