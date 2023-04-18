News you can trust since 1873
Meet Blackpool designer whose creations have been snapped up by celebrities Yungblud, Adam Lambert and others

A Blackpool designer is proving so popular that her outfits have been seen adorning celebrities and are creating a splash around the world.

By Richard Hunt
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Designer Lisa Marie Tart, who grew up in Blackpool, with one of her own designsDesigner Lisa Marie Tart, who grew up in Blackpool, with one of her own designs
Lisa Marie Tart, 34, customises existing outfits, such as jackets, tops or even bags, by embroidering them using thick thread which really stands out and operates online under the name The Custom Queen

All these designs are bespoke so that no single garment is quite like any other – and it is that uniqueness which is part of the appeal.

When Lisa approached popular Doncaster-born rapper Yundblud about wearing her designs, he was impressed and was later photographed wearing one of her jackets.

Singer songwriter Yungblud in one of Lisa Marie Tart's unique itemsSinger songwriter Yungblud in one of Lisa Marie Tart's unique items
Singer Adam Lambert, who performed as lead vocalist with Queen who also appears on TV show Starstruck 23, has also been seen wearing one of her items, as has Emily in Paris actor, Lucien Laviscount.

Despite this success, Lisa did not set out to be a designer.

When she moved to London 13 years ago it was to successfully pursue a career as a dancer.

Actor Lucien Laviscount proudly wears one of Lisa Marie Tart's topsActor Lucien Laviscount proudly wears one of Lisa Marie Tart's tops
However, her dancing career was ended by the condition scoliosis – curvature of the spine.

Yet this setback led to another opening three years ago which is proving even more satisfying.

Lisa, who lives with partner Killa Kela, a professional beat boxer, said: “It was a blow when I had to give it up dancing but I turned to my second passion.

"I had always customised my clothes when I was a teenager because I could never find what I wanted on the high street.

Singer Adam Lambert wearing a hooded top with a unique design by Lisa Marie TartSinger Adam Lambert wearing a hooded top with a unique design by Lisa Marie Tart
"When the Covid lockdown came in back in 2020, I started creating designs and I shared them with friends and family on Facebook.

"The feedback was really good and when I started showing them on Instagram, people who didn’t know me began showing a lot of interest and I knew I was onto something.

"I liked the way Yungblud dressed and thought he may like what I was doing.

"I took a chance and approached his designer – and he came back to me after seeing my designs, it was amazing.”

Through her online business Lisa is attracting widespread interest from customers, many of them from Canada as well as the USA.

Lisa, who still has family and friends in Blackpool, says: “I believe in being positive and that it is possible for people from smaller places like Blackpool and from the North to make it.

"I believe in following your dreams and just not giving up!”

Her plan now is to look into setting up pop-up shops in high street stores – and possibly even try branching out into Los Angeles, USA.

