First look inside: This old Blackpool corner shop in Layton has been transformed into a gorgeous clothing boutique called Cassidy's Closet

A former corner shop in Blackpool has been transformed into a lovely ladies’ boutique and we went for a look inside Cassidy’s Closet.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

A selection of ladies’ clothing and accessories are available at the brand new store, on the corner of Layton Road and Raithlyn Avenue.

As well as being open during the day, they are also inviting groups to book exclusive access to the boutique any night from 5pm - for hen parties or special occasions.

Owner, Adele Booth, set up her dream-shop after leaving her job in the ENT department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

She named the store after her dad, who passed away earlier this year and inspired her new venture.

Adele, who grew up on Raithlyn Avenue, told the Gazette: “I remember this being a corner shop when I was a little girl, now I’ve come in and completely transformed it.”

Adele Booth has opened Cassidy's Closet Boutique on Layton Road

1. Adele Booth has opened Cassidy's Closet Boutique on Layton Road

Adele Booth has opened Cassidy's Closet Boutique on Layton Road Photo: Daniel Martino

