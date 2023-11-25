News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Medals won by Dambuster war hero from Blackpool expected to sell for up to £70k at auction

The medals of a Dambuster from Blackpool whose bomb breached the Eder Dam could fetch up to £70k when they go under the hammer.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Nov 2023, 15:02 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edward Cuthbert Johnson – or Johnnie to his friends, family and comrades – was born in Lincoln on May 3, 1912.

He was just two years old when his father was killed in action on the Western Front in December 1914.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edward moved with his mother to Gainsborough and was educated at Lincoln Grammar School.

Most Popular
The medals of Edward Cuthbert Johnson could fetch up to £70k when they go under the hammer (Credit: Spink)The medals of Edward Cuthbert Johnson could fetch up to £70k when they go under the hammer (Credit: Spink)
The medals of Edward Cuthbert Johnson could fetch up to £70k when they go under the hammer (Credit: Spink)

In 1936, he married May Beckwith and moved from Leeds to Blackpool before establishing a boarding house prior to the outbreak of World War II.

He joined the RAF in 1940 and qualified as an Air Observer Navigator on 25 October 25, 1941 and a bomb aimer on December 6, 1941

After further training he was posted briefly to 106 Squadron, but then sent back to a training unit to be crewed up with Les Knight and his colleagues.

Hide Ad

They moved to 50 Squadron in September 1942, and Edward flew on some twenty-two operations with the Knight crew.

Edward’s medals and memorabilia are due to be auctioned at Spink in London on November 29 (Credit: Spink)Edward’s medals and memorabilia are due to be auctioned at Spink in London on November 29 (Credit: Spink)
Edward’s medals and memorabilia are due to be auctioned at Spink in London on November 29 (Credit: Spink)
Hide Ad

On May 16, 1943 – the famous night of the Dams Raid – Edward was part of the main Strike Force under Guy Gibson and was a witness to the breaching of the Möhne.

Edward’s opportunity soon presented itself when Knight’s crew were called to centre stage.

Read More
Wigan sisters still love coming to Blackpool more than 60 years after making the...

They made several low-level dummy runs into the Eder Dam, each pass being a hair-raising event due to the steep climb required to bring the aircraft away from the surrounding terrain.

Edward bomb breached the Eder Dam, earning his Distinguished Flying Cross (Credit: Spink)Edward bomb breached the Eder Dam, earning his Distinguished Flying Cross (Credit: Spink)
Edward bomb breached the Eder Dam, earning his Distinguished Flying Cross (Credit: Spink)
Hide Ad

Their final run was pitch-perfect and Edward delivered his bouncing bomb with total precision to score the direct hit that breached the Eder Dam, earning his immediate Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) in the process.

Paddy Clarke, Edward’s grandson-in-law, said: “His was the final bouncing bomb which actually finally breached the dam.

Hide Ad

“He was a lovely unassuming man who only discussed his wartime exploits if he was pressed. I pressed him quite a lot.”

Like four of his colleagues, Edward successfully evaded capture and reached the safety of Spain.

Two drilled core sections from the Mohne and Eder Dams, as presented to Johnson (Credit: Spink)Two drilled core sections from the Mohne and Eder Dams, as presented to Johnson (Credit: Spink)
Two drilled core sections from the Mohne and Eder Dams, as presented to Johnson (Credit: Spink)
Hide Ad

He served out the rest of the war in various ground postings before leaving the RAF in 1947.

He then went back to Blackpool working for Sellers Fireplaces until his retirement.

Edward passed away in Blackpool on October 1, 2002 at the age of 90.

Hide Ad

Paddy said: “For his 90th birthday his son Phillip Johnson organised a reunion of his surviving crew members.

Hide Ad

“Amazingly a number of them were still alive and came to Lincolnshire.

“Phillip had organised for them to get on a working Lancaster bomber and tootle down the runway, but not take off.

He added: “I was there with my son. We all got on board with these incredible men and went for a brief spin down a runway.

“What a great privilege.”

Edward’s medals and memorabilia are now due to be auctioned at Spink in London on November 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lot is expected to reach up to £70k when it goes under the hammer.

Click HERE to find out more.

The story of the Dambusters

The Dam Busters were members of the RAF’s 617 Squadron who were specially assembled in March 1943 to bomb three dams in Germany’s industrial heartland, the Ruhr Valley, just two months later.

The raid, on the night of May 16/17, was called Operation Chastise and involved 133 aircrew flying 19 specially adapted Lancaster bombers.

Related topics:DambusterRAFBlackpoolLincoln
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice