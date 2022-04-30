Mayor of Wyre asked by youngster if she was the Queen, during enchanting visit to Fleetwood school

Coun Andrea Kay was paying a visit to St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Fleetwood as part of of her mayoral schedule.

Wearing her robes and the chain of office, the mayor certainly made an impression as she attended with her consort, Coun Phil Orme.

While some of the youngsters at the London Street school had a good idea who she was, one youngster became a little confused and thought she might be Queen Elizabeth II.

The Mayor of Wyre Andrea Kay with pupils from St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

School bursar Karen Higham said: “Having the Mayor of Wyre visit the school was quite a big occasion at St Mary’s.

"The mayor spent the afternoon in all the classes, getting to know the children.

"They asked a lot of interesting questions, including ‘Are you the Queen?’, ‘What does a mayor have to eat?’ and ‘Do you wear those robes all the time?’.

The Mayor of Wyre Andrea Kay during her visit to St Mary's Catholic Primary School. Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"She told that she didn’t go to bed in them!”

Coun Kay said the best thing about being the mayor was having the opportunity to meet all kinds of people, young and old, across the wide borough of Wyre.

She said she particularly enjoyed meeting children and was fascinated with the sort of questions they often asked.

“I really enjoyed my visit to St Mary’s, it’s a beautiful school and those children are lovely.

Mayor of Wyre, Coun Andrea Kay, and consort Coun Phil Orme, in a classroom at St Mary's RC Primary School

"I had to smile when one little child asked if I was the Queen!