But it wasn’t just an ordinary camp with a handful of pals – there was 400 of them gathering for an incredible weekend of exciting activities.

Armed with tents, the scouts and a further 100 volunteer helpers, pitched up before tucking into popcorn for an outdoor cinema event.

Saturday started with Flag Break and an official opening. As it was St George’s Day, there was an enthusiastic re-enactment of St George slaying the dragon.

A traditional campfire was a much anticipated part of the district camp

Climbing to canoeing, archery, grass sliding and clay pigeon shooting, it was non stop fun.

They ended the weekend with a traditional sing song around the campfire and a night time disco.

Media officer Jordan Shuck said: “At the camp close in the afternoon, they paid tribute to all the amazing volunteers who gave up their time.”

A scene from the camp which saw 500 people attend

