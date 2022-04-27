Camping taken to the next level when 400 Blackpool Scouts pitched up at Bibby Farm for annual expedition

It was a weekend of laughter and plenty of fun when Blackpool scouts packed their rucksacks and headed to Bibby Farm Scout Campsite for an memorable district camp.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 3:45 pm

But it wasn’t just an ordinary camp with a handful of pals – there was 400 of them gathering for an incredible weekend of exciting activities.

Armed with tents, the scouts and a further 100 volunteer helpers, pitched up before tucking into popcorn for an outdoor cinema event.

Saturday started with Flag Break and an official opening. As it was St George’s Day, there was an enthusiastic re-enactment of St George slaying the dragon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A traditional campfire was a much anticipated part of the district camp

Climbing to canoeing, archery, grass sliding and clay pigeon shooting, it was non stop fun.

They ended the weekend with a traditional sing song around the campfire and a night time disco.

Media officer Jordan Shuck said: “At the camp close in the afternoon, they paid tribute to all the amazing volunteers who gave up their time.”

Join here: blackpoolscouts.org.uk/join

A scene from the camp which saw 500 people attend

In case you missed them:

"I make sure it smells like rotten meat at all times." Blackpool Tower Dungeons show manager tells us why it's all part of the job

The big summer events lined up for Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Blackpool District Scout camp, 2022
BlackpoolFylde