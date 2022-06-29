The three-piece outfit from Newcastle replace the previously announced support artist Kodaline who are now unable to perform.

The show will be opened by singer-songwriter and musician Jade Bird.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album A Certain Trigger in 2005, Maximo Park, made up of Paul Smith (vocals), Duncan Lloyd (guitar), and Tom English (drums) and named after Máximo Gómez Park in Miami, have enjoyed success with seven studio albums, four live albums and 27 singles.

Maximo Park

After a dazzling opening night on Tuesday, headlined by Motown legend Diana Ross, Lytham Festival 2022 continues on Wednesday night with a set from Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and the Snow Patrol showwill be followed by music icons Duran Duran (Fri July 1), and kings of disco Nile Rodgers & CHIC (Sat July 2).

Part Two begins on Wednesday July 6 with Simply Red followed by fellow North West favourites Elbow on Thursday Jly 7. Friday July 8 sees a headline set from US rock giants The Strokes before global favourites Tears For Fears on Saturday July 9 with British music icon Paul Weller closing Lytham Festival 2022 on Sunday July 10.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Maximo Park is a great addition to the line up so now all that’s left to do is for everyone to come along and enjoy a very special party on Lytham Green.”