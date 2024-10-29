Martin Kemp is in Lancashire this weekend and there's still tickets available!
Former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp is doing an 80s DJ Set at the Lowther Pavillion Theatre in Lytham St Annes on Friday, November 1.
Following Martin’s latest sold out show at Lowther Pavilion, the hottest 80s club night is coming back to Lytham and this time the actor and TV personality is joined by special guests Nathan Moore of Brother Beyond and Paul McCormick.
Starting at 7:30pm, expect a night featuring the biggest and best hits of that decade, spun by the eighties star himself.
Speaking on This Morning about his latest 80s DJ Set, 64-year-old Martin said: “It’s amazing! People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word. It’s the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!”
Tickets are still available from the Lowther Pavillion website here and cost £32.50 per person.
Audience members are also encouraged to dress up in fancy dress to really get in the 80s party mode!
Martin is not the only star to perform at the Lowther Pavillion in the next week as the Lightning Seeds also take to the stage on Thursday, November 7.
Their upcoming performance in Lancashire - now sold out - is their second in only four months having also performed at Lytham Festival in July.
Our reporter was there on the day and was able to capture some fantastic footage of the Lightning Seeds performing Three Lions before the England vs Switzerland game, which you can watch here.