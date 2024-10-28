Self-made millionare Liv Cooke from Leyland changes a family's life with very generous gesture
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
25-year-old football freestyle world record holder Liv and her wife Gal swapped their luxurious lifestyle with the Wing family - a hardworking couple managing tight finances and big dreams for their twin daughters.
In the emotional episode, Liv paid off the Wings’ entire debt, leaving the family in tears.
The Leyland born star also offered them a life-changing opportunity by enrolling them in her exclusive property training course, hopinh yo equip the family with the skills to build financial independence through property investing.
What did Liv and Gal say?
Liv said: “Having debt isn’t a nice position to be in, and paying it off has to be a priority but I wanted to offer something lasting, an opportunity to make a real change.”
Gal added: “I hope this helps you get excited for the day.”
Why did Liv pay off the family’s debts?
During the swap, Liv experienced the sacrifices Emma Wing made to support her 14-year-old daughters’ football careers while working in children’s services.
Liv said: “Seeing Emma put her kids first brought back so many memories of my own mum. It’s beautiful to see that kind of dedication.”
And what about the property training course?
Liv also took the opportunity to introduce the Wings to her deal-sourcing strategy; an approach where aspiring investors can find and package property deals without quitting their current jobs.
Inspired by the family’s resilience, Liv offered to personally train Kev, hoping to help them take their first steps into property development.
What did the Wings family say?
The football-mad families reunited at a local football club in Ilkeston, where the Wings expressed their gratitude. Kev described the experience as feeling “like winning the lottery.”
What has Liv taken from the experience?
Liv hopes the new connections and opportunities will help the Wing family start a new chapter, but also inspire her and Gal to set down roots for their own chapter.
Liv said: “I’ve helped put them on a new path, and now I’m focused on finding the final piece of my own puzzle.
“I feel happy to be back in my space, but having a family is the final piece of the puzzle,” Liv concluded.
You can catch Liv’s inspiring journey and the Wings’ transformation on Rich House, Poor House, available on Channel 5 on demand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.