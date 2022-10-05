The event, which will take place this Sunday (October 9), at St Teresa’s Catholic Church Hall, is to raise much needed funds for the Macmillan Cancer Charity.

With an entry fee of £1 and the first drink free on arrival, the coffee morning will run from 10am until 1pm.

There will also be a cake stall and homemade crafts available to buy on the day.

Marks and Spencer Cleveleys will be hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning this Sunday at St Teresa's Catholic Church Hall

Macmillan Cancer Support is one of the largest British charities and provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. Macmillan Cancer Support's goal is to reach and improve the lives of everyone who has cancer in the UK.

Macmillan host a series of annual fundraising events, which include running, golf and cycling events. The most notable event is the World's Biggest Coffee Morning, which has made £75,000,000 since it began in 1990.