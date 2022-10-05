Peter Young, 65, took to Facebook to tell fans that he had been diagnosed with mouth cancer.

The entertainer who has been on the national circuit for more than 30 years entertaining pubs and venues and a dedicated Meatloaf tribute touring the UK for more than 14 years is playing with his band line up at Blackpool Viva on Friday November 11th.

Peter will still do the show but said that he is due to have surgery later in November to remove a lump from his mouth that was confirmed as being cancer just days ago.

He will then have reconstructive surgery on his upper mouth and radiotherapy.

Peter was looking into getting dental implants and through a dental examination found he had a lump at the roof of his mouth.

He was then referred on to a doctor who gave him the shocking news.

He said: “After the 21st November I will be out of action for at least a few months, I think. Anything before the 21st November, gig wise, I am still going to do. Then, after that it’s all about timing. We all know that there are no guarantees, but the surgeon is hopeful I will be able to sing again. I’m telling you all because I don’t want the sympathy. I will get through this and I will be back.”

Fans on Facebook are devastated for the star who was emotional at delivering the news but wanted to tell people all at once.

Peter did lots of jobs before becoming a Meatloaf tribute including milkman, pub manager, newsagent, ice cream man, parcel delivery man and courtesy car driver before finding his feet mimicking the 80s rock legend.

He’s been an entertainer since 1989 and settled on doing pure Meatloaf after an audience member suggested it in 2007.

The entertainer is originally from Shaw, Oldham, and settled in Blackpool 5 years ago.