Alex Stepney, goalkeeper in the United team which won the trophy for the first time in 1968, will compete and bring along a star prize in a golf day planned as part of former Commonwealth Games star Ron McAndrew’s campaign to help good causes in memory of his wife Jen.

Ron, who lives in Layton, is looking to boost the funds of the MS Society, Blackpool RNLI and Berwick House Dementia Home in South Shore via several events in remembrance of Jen, who died last July after suffering from Multiple Sclerosis for more than 15 years.

The first event, a sponsored walk along Blackpool seafront earlier this month, raised £460 and next on the calendar is the Alex Stepney Golf Day at Blackpool’s Stanley Park Golf Club on Sunday, May 22.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Stepney

It’s a four-ball Stableford event limited to 24 teams and Ron says places are filling up quickly.

"Alex will be bringing a sighed and framed replica of his goalkeeping jersey from United’s 1968 European cup win 4-1 over Benfica and there will be dozens of other great prizes,” said Ron, who was married to Jen for 51 years.

"It should be a great day and I hope we can raise plenty of vital funds for what are really good causes.”

Former athlete Ron McAndrew is raising funds in memory of his wife Jen