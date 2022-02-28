Former Commonwealth Games star and steeplechase record breaker Ron McAndrew is aiming to boost the funds of the MS Society, Blackpool RNLI and Berwick House Dementia Home in South Shore with the five-mile walk from the North Pier to the Mirror Ball at South Shore and back on Sunday, March 13.

It will be in remembrance of his wife Jen, died last July after suffering from Multiple Sclerosis for more than 15 years and herald a bid by Ron to raise £20,000 for each of the good causes..

Jen, who Ron says was known for her lifetime of caring and putting others first before herself, was 72 she and Ron were married for 51 years.

Ron McAndrew with a picture of his beloved late wife Jen

For more than 30 years, she served local communities as a Post Office manager, in Reading where the couple met, Chorley, Bolton and Blackpool .

"I recently set up legacy for Jen to raise funds in her name for the MS Society, Blackpool RNLI and Berwick House and I hope to raise at least £20K for each," said Ron, 74, who lives in Layton.

"She knew so many people throughout Britain and Europe via my long involvement in athletics, through which she was a wonderful support to me, particularly when I was away on international duty for Wales and Great Britain, and I feel these targets are achievable.

"With the right promotion, we can do it together.

"The walk on March 13 is my first fundraiser and I'd love as many people as possible to take part.

"Entry is £5 and walkers can ask their family, friends and work colleague for £1 or more in sponsorship, with the highest fundraiser receiving a donated basket hamper of wine, cheeses and chocolates, with several prizes at the finish in a free raffle.

"Anyone can take part, walk with the dog, pram or be pushed in their wheelchairs and I hope it's a great day."

Ron's athletics career spanned almost 60 years, and included more than 50 marathons, running in every country in Europe, from Ireland to Russia, and also in north America.

He also represented Great Britain at the world and European championships and ran for Wales at the Commonwealth Games.

Further information about the walk and sponsorship forms from Ron 07784 936017.

