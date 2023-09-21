You’ve only got one life so you might as well truck it is the motto of Bobby Bolton who is using his heartbreak of breaking up with his fiancée to travel to Australia in a boujee apartment truck with his dog.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bobby, 31, from Wigan will have his beloved seven-year-old fox red Labrador Red by his side as he drives 10,000 miles from the UK to Australia in a converted expedition truck, starting next Saturday.

After ‘losing purpose’ after splitting from his fiancée in March 2022 and his construction company facing challenging times, he knew it was fight or flight time and decided to opt for both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He handed over his company RNB Construction to his business partner and decided to sell everything he owns to convert his former 4×4 water bowser man truck into a "boujee apartment on wheels" and managed this in the space of less than three months with the help of his dad. He has spent £40,000 to kit it out with a king size bed and solar panels.

Bobby and Red are getting ready for their 10,000 mile trip to Australia in a converted truck

He said: “Over 90 per cent of people who I tell are like: ‘Is that even possible?’ This is a one-way trip for me, so Red is coming with me, come hell or high water.

“I’m going through the Alps, down the Croatian coast, into Greece and Turkey, where I’ll hook the top of the Black Sea. Then it’s down through Iran and to the other side of Myanmar, and then from Laos down to Australia.”

But before embarking on his year-long travels next Saturday, Bobby decided that he wanted to travel around the north west, visiting family and friends, alongside taking in some of the iconic places and reliving his childhood.

The plush interior of his former 4×4 water bowser man truck, now a "boujee apartment on wheels"

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I start the main trip next Saturday but wanted to visit Blackpool again as I remember sitting on the sun roof of my dad’s car going along the beach and being excited seeing the illuminations. I wanted to relive my childhood memories from this and take a little keepsake with me with a video.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I lost purpose in life and wanted an answer to many questions, but now I am just excited to no have answers and see where the road takes me.”

What does his family make of his decision?

"My mum was shocked when I told her but my dad was more excited than me. I am grateful for the break up as, if it hadn’t happened then I wouldn’t be about to embark on my greatest adventure with my best friend.”