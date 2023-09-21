Man takes one last video of Blackpool illuminations after converting lorry into 'boujee apartment' to drive to Australia with his dog
Bobby, 31, from Wigan will have his beloved seven-year-old fox red Labrador Red by his side as he drives 10,000 miles from the UK to Australia in a converted expedition truck, starting next Saturday.
After ‘losing purpose’ after splitting from his fiancée in March 2022 and his construction company facing challenging times, he knew it was fight or flight time and decided to opt for both.
He handed over his company RNB Construction to his business partner and decided to sell everything he owns to convert his former 4×4 water bowser man truck into a "boujee apartment on wheels" and managed this in the space of less than three months with the help of his dad. He has spent £40,000 to kit it out with a king size bed and solar panels.
He said: “Over 90 per cent of people who I tell are like: ‘Is that even possible?’ This is a one-way trip for me, so Red is coming with me, come hell or high water.
“I’m going through the Alps, down the Croatian coast, into Greece and Turkey, where I’ll hook the top of the Black Sea. Then it’s down through Iran and to the other side of Myanmar, and then from Laos down to Australia.”
But before embarking on his year-long travels next Saturday, Bobby decided that he wanted to travel around the north west, visiting family and friends, alongside taking in some of the iconic places and reliving his childhood.
He added: “I start the main trip next Saturday but wanted to visit Blackpool again as I remember sitting on the sun roof of my dad’s car going along the beach and being excited seeing the illuminations. I wanted to relive my childhood memories from this and take a little keepsake with me with a video.
"I lost purpose in life and wanted an answer to many questions, but now I am just excited to no have answers and see where the road takes me.”
What does his family make of his decision?
"My mum was shocked when I told her but my dad was more excited than me. I am grateful for the break up as, if it hadn’t happened then I wouldn’t be about to embark on my greatest adventure with my best friend.”
You can follow Bobby and Red’s journey on his Instagram page – one.life.truck.it.