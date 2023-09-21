A Lancashire pub has proven to be a dog's best friend after winning an award at the Great British Pub Awards 2023 for the second year in a row.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bellflower in Garstang, north of Preston, won the accolade of the official best pub for dogs in the UK last year and has once again claimed the prestigious title again this year.

The dog-loving, family pub which has been pooch friendly for the past five years, caters for our four-legged friends' needs with bowls of water, treats, tennis balls and even has barrels of 'lager' and 'ale' for when they have had 'ruff' day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boozer has an ‘A La Barke’ menu which includes sausages, burgers, and even shrimp, and they cater for dogs of all sizes with portions which range from 'Teacup' to 'Great Dane'.

The Bellflower in Garstang has once again won the Best Pub for Dogs at the Great British Pub of the Year Awards 2023

There is also a separate Sunday food menu for really good boys and girls, where dogs can enjoy a Sunday roast as well as their humans, whilst furry friends who are just after a bar snack can tuck into all-natural treats from chickens’ feet to pig stouts.

Owners can also easily pour their thirsty pets a dog-friendly gin, wine, ale and lager at one of two dog bars located in and outside of the pub. There is then a dog stick library where pooches can swap a big stick for an even bigger stick, and in the beer garden there is a muddy paws station in the beer garden too.

Announcing the good news on their Facebook General manager Heather Porter-Brandwood said: “We WON! The Bellflower are OFFICIALLY the Nations BEST Pub for Dogs 2023!”

Heather pictured with the award

Advertisement Hide Ad

She previosuly told the Post: "It would be amazing to win. It would be brilliant for our staff as they are a dog crazy bunch. Dogs are therapy for the team - if you can't find a member of staff they will be with a dog.”