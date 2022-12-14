News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Make a note in your diary of the dates for the St Annes Kite Festival 2023

The dates have been announced for next year’s St Annes Kite Festival.

By Tony Durkin
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 3:59pm

It returns September 8, 9 and 10 and will again start with an illuminated FRiday night kite fly, followed by a Saturday and Sunday full of kite activity..

The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors as well as kite-fliers from across the globe and is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite specialists SmileFactor10.

Hide Ad
Read More
St Annes Kite Festival 2022: 16 pictures of the colour filled skies on Saturday
St Annes Kite Festival is always a colourful affair.
Most Popular

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming this fantastic annual event again for 2023.

"As always, we can expect a dazzling show, and I’d like to thank our partners at SmileFactor10 as well as our own officers for their hard work in making it happen.

Hide Ad

"It’s bound to be a brilliant event for everyone.”

Sue Kennedy of SmileFactor10 said: “We’re delighted to be heading back to St Annes for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do.”

St Annes