Make a note in your diary of the dates for the St Annes Kite Festival 2023

It returns September 8, 9 and 10 and will again start with an illuminated FRiday night kite fly, followed by a Saturday and Sunday full of kite activity..

The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors as well as kite-fliers from across the globe and is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite specialists SmileFactor10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes Kite Festival is always a colourful affair.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming this fantastic annual event again for 2023.

"As always, we can expect a dazzling show, and I’d like to thank our partners at SmileFactor10 as well as our own officers for their hard work in making it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s bound to be a brilliant event for everyone.”