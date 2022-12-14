Make a note in your diary of the dates for the St Annes Kite Festival 2023
The dates have been announced for next year’s St Annes Kite Festival.
It returns September 8, 9 and 10 and will again start with an illuminated FRiday night kite fly, followed by a Saturday and Sunday full of kite activity..
The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors as well as kite-fliers from across the globe and is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite specialists SmileFactor10.
Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming this fantastic annual event again for 2023.
"As always, we can expect a dazzling show, and I’d like to thank our partners at SmileFactor10 as well as our own officers for their hard work in making it happen.
"It’s bound to be a brilliant event for everyone.”
Sue Kennedy of SmileFactor10 said: “We’re delighted to be heading back to St Annes for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do.”