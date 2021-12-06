Magic start to day, as recommended by football star Marcus Rashford, is a winner with St Annes pupils

Magic Breakfast is being served up at Mayfield Primary School in St Annes, offering a free breakfast to all of its 280-plus pupils in the form of a nutritious bagel.

It’s designed to give them energy, protein, vitamins and minerals, and is low in sugar, salt and fat – and headteacher Glyn Denton is delighted Mayfield is involved.

“It is an exciting time to be at Mayfield and a fantastic opportunity to embrace,” he said.

Headteacher Glyn Denton serves up Magic Breakfast bagels for Mayfield pupils

“Magic Breakfast has produced great results over the years, with children’s concentration, behaviour, punctuality and educational attainment significantly improved.

“Our business Mrs Janice Thomason identified it as an exciting opportunity to support all children and families without any stigma attached and with the sole aim of creating children who feel better and can therefore learn and socialise more strongly than before.

“After our initial submission, we met the Magic Breakfast team so they could learn more about the school, get a feel for the environment and surrounding area, as well as gaining an understanding of the needs of the school and that of its pupils. We were delighted when our involvement was confirmed.

Pupil Harley Beasley tucks into a bagel

“Thanks to the Magic Breakfast team for their faith in us and identifying our school to be part of the vital initiative.

“It’s great we can greet the children and serve them breakfast on the premises.

“Whether they have breakfast at home or not, the

message to them all is come and share a bagel each day under the Magic Breakfast scheme.”

Mayfield School is proud to proclaim its Magic Breakfast status

Magic Breakfast was founded in 2000 by Carmel McConnell after five London headteachers told her that many of their pupils arrived at school too hungry or malnourished to learn.

Carmel started buying and delivering breakfast food to those schools and it grew, with Magic Breakfast today providing healthy breakfasts to more than 200,000 children in England and Scotland.

England footballer Marcus Rashford made headlines when he spoke of how important school breakfast club was to him and Magic Breakfast has partnered with him on the Marcus Rashford Book Club initiative.

