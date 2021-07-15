Pupils delighted to meet North Pier's Wizard of Oz cast at new theatre in a St Annes school

Children at Mayfield Primary in St Annes enjoyed the opening of their school's very own theatre thanks to the cast of The Wizard of Oz.

By Julia Bennett
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 3:45 pm

Headteacher Glyn Denton enlisted the help of Denis Askham, North Pier manager, to mastermind the school's new Mayfield ABC Theatre.

A disused former dining room at the school has been transformed into a performance space, which was officially opened last week by the cast who are performing at Blackpool’s North

Pier Joe Longthorne Theatre this summer.

These were the scenes at the special unveiling of the new school theatre:

1.

The cast from North Pier's The Wizard of Oz help open the new theatre at Mayfield Primary. They are pictured with headteacher Glyn Denton, North Pier Theatre manager Denis Askham and pupils Kadie Hayes and Alex Lloyd.

2.

The Wizard of Oz, which is being staged at the North Pier next month

3.

The opening by the Wizard of Oz cast was watched by one older year group and shown via video link to the other pupils

4.

The new facility is called the Mayfield ABC Theatre - a link to the alphabet, which is such a core part of early learning at school as will as a nod to the coast’s theatrical past.

