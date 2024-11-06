Madame Tussauds Blackpool have reached out to comedian John Bishop after they inadvertently offended him last weekend.

Madame Tussauds Blackpool provided John Bishop with a big career knockback on Friday... | various

Scouse comic John Bishop was up in Blackpool on Friday as his latest stand-up show ‘Back At It’ was on at the Winter Gardens’ Opera House.

Before taking to the stage himself, the 57-year-old paid a visit to Madame Tussauds Blackpool, hoping to get a picture with his wax work for a laugh.

However John was left feeling like the butt-end of the joke instead as he found out his wax figure not only had been taken down but that it hasn’t been there for years!

Posting on Instagram, John said: “I’ve had some knockbacks in my career but I think that’s a proper kick in the b******* from Madame Tussauds.”

Five days later and the Merlin owned tourist attraction has finally reached out to the comedian, hoping to make amends.

What did Madame Tussauds say?

Madame Tussauds Blackpool said: “Hey John!

“We're really sorry your figure wasn't strutting its stuff when you popped by, it's currently getting a little pampering. (even legends need some TLC, right?). J

“But guess what? We'd love to roll out the red carpet and re-launch your figure in all its glory!

“So, what do you say? Ready to make a grand return to Blackpool?

“Drop us a DM, Mr. Bishop - we're waiting for your next move!”

Unforunately no...

But watch this space!