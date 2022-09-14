Lytham's Lowther Pavilion to screen The Queen's state funeral
A Fylde theatre is opening doors to allow people to watch The Queen’s funeral in the company of others.
Lowther Pavilion in Lytham is hosting a live screening of the state funeral on Monday, September 19.
Admission is free and and the theatre says will be allocated on a first come first serve basis, with no booking required.
The doors will open at 10am, with access to the auditorium from 10.15. The funeral is between 11am and noon. Free tea and coffee will be available.
Anthony Price, marketing officer at Lowther Pavilion, said: “We wanted to use our standing within the community to offer this option for anyone who doesn't wish to be alone at this time and give people a place to come together and pay their respects collectively on the day.
"Aside from the screening of the funeral, the box office, bar and snack area will be closed with no other performances or events planned on that day.
Further details at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk