Lytham's first Ice Festival offers free day out - and here's how you can get involved

Fylde’s first Ice Festival is coming to the Mussel Tanks next to Lytha Green for one day only – and it’s free.

Award-winning ice sculptors Glacial Art will be displaying ice sculptures, themed around the local area, between 10am and 5pm.

A live carving demonstration will take place at noon to showcase how the sculptures are made, and an interactive carving wall will offer the public the opportunity to be ‘hands on’ and show off their own sculpting talents.

The ice sculptors will be on site between 10am and 5pm on Saturday, February 11.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “We're delighted to be able to host a fantastic free event like this on the first weekend of the February half-term.

"This is a brilliant addition to the year-round events programme in Fylde.”

A handful of concession stalls will be located on-site for refreshments and souvenirs and provision is being made for toilet facilities.

Glacial Art, based in Liverpool, create ice sculptures for weddings, parties, conferences and festivals, including live ice sculpting at worldwide events, and have also worked on photographic shoots, TV shows and TV commercials. The company’s ice sculptures and ice effects have appeared on HBO’s TV blockbuster Game of Thrones.

