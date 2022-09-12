Fylde residents, leaders and politicans have united in paying respects to the late Queen following her death last Thursday at Balmoral Castle aged 96.

Flowers have been laid at the windmill on Lytham Green and a book of condolence has been opened at the Town Hall in St Annes, while people have been sharing their memories of Her Majesty’s visits to the Fylde coast.

St Annes was also the setting for the historic proclamation ceremony announcing King Charles III’s ascension to the throne, which took place in front of a crowd of well wishers at 3pm on Sunday to coincide with other ceremonies taking place across the country.

Lytham Windmill lit up purple in tribute to Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II. Pic by Gregg Wolstenholme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Fylde, Coun Ben Aitken, said: “It is with great regret that we hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our sorrow, shared by millions across the world, is tempered by a wonderful legacy of warmth, kindness, and dutiful service, and our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.

“Flower laying is welcomed at Lytham Windmill and the windmill itself will be lit deep purple."

Reflecting on the proclamation ceremony, he added: “It was wonderful to see the community of Fylde come together to welcome the reign of King Charles III.”

Tribues have been paid to Queen Elizabeth II Pic: PA Wire

Flags throughout the borough have been lowered to half-mast during the 10-day period of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our sadness at this time is shared by people across Fylde and the world, as we remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service given by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a mark of respect flags throughout the borough will be lowered to half-mast.

Proclamation in Fylde at the Town Hall in St Annes by the Mayor of Fylde, Councillor Ben Aitken at 3pm on Sunday, September 11 to announce the ascension of King Charles III

"A Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in the Bernard Room is available to sign.

“Prayers from the people of Fylde are offered to the Royal Family on this sad occasion for our nation and the world.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies added: “We will all be saddened at the death of Her Majesty whose decades of service and dedication have been an inspiration to us all.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and I know we, as a nation, will share their loss.”

A crowd gathers to hear the proclamation in Fylde at the Town Hall in St Annes by the Mayor of Fylde, Councillor Ben Aitken at 3pm on Sunday, September 11 to announce the ascension of King Charles III

Memories of Her Majesty in Fylde

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Fylde coast on several occasions when she was given the warmest of Lancashire welcomes.

Former Fylde MP Michael Jack remembers meeting Her Majesty in Weeton.

He said: “The Queen came to Weeton in 1990 to present new Colours to the Queen’s Duke of Lancashire Regiment who were stationed at the barracks.

“It was a typical Fylde windy day. As the Queen prepared to address the Regiment the microphone for her speech blew down and in spite of a young soldier being ordered to kneel before his sovereign and hold the microphone it sadly did not work as the speech unfolded.

"Undeterred, the Queen finished her speech and Lt Col Alex Birtwhistle replied in a huge voice from across the other side of the parade ground.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

"Afterwards the two walked to lunch and I am reliably informed that Her Majesty turned to Alex Birtwhistle and said “ you didn’t hear a word that I said”. He grinned.

“The post script to this story was that when the Conservatives lost the 1997 Election there was a reception at Buckingham Palace for retiring Ministers.

"When I met the Queen I announced who I was and she showed what a remarkable memory she had by remembering what happened at Weeton.

“Her Majesty was a truly remarkable lady. Her official work load would have tired out most people very easily but her dedication to service meant that she never stopped giving to the nation.”

Changes in Fylde during the national period of mourning and beyond

As the country mourns the death of the late Queen, events in sport and arts were cancelled over the weekend.

AFC Fylde’s National League North trip to Curzon Ashton was postponed following the death of Her Majesty.

Fylde Council also confirmed scheduled public events had been cancelled during the national period of mourning before the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Refuse and recycling collection services will be suspended on the day of the funeral which has been announced as a bank holiday so individuals, businesses and other organisations can pay their respects to Her Majesty.

Collection services will take place the day after their sceduled date meaning collections due to take place on Monday, September 19 will now happen on Tuesday, September 20. Normal collections will resume from Monday, September 26.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II means everyday items taken for granted must now be changed to reflect the new sovereign, King Charles III.

The changes to everyday items such as bank notes and stamps is monumental and is expected to take years to complete.

Bank notes and coins featuring Queen Elizabeth II will be gradually taken out of circulation.

A new portrait of King Charles III will not feature on new bank notes until 2023 at the earliest, according to the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mail will now commission a redesign of all its stamps to feature King Charles III.

Red post boxes featuring the Queen’s initials ‘ER’ (Elizabeth Regina) will also be removed and replaced with ones reflecting King Charles III.

Passports, like money, will change gradually over time and active passports with the old wording will continue to be valid.

Former Fylde MP Michael Jack

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley

The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh