The death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11am.

Tributes at the reading of the royal proclamation in St John's Square in Blackpool on Sunday, September 11, 2022

Visitors paying tribute to the Queen at Madame Tussauds can also get a picture with the Monarch, who died at Balmoral on Thursday, as a keepsake.