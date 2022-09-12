How Blackpool Gazette readers can leave a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Our online book of condolence has been opened for readers to pay tribute to the Queen.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Her Royal Highness passed away at the age of 96 after seven decades on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.
A state funeral for Her Majesty will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11am.
Those visiting Blackpool's Golden Mile can leave their tributes in the book of condolence that has been placed next to a waxwork of the Queen at Madame Tussauds.
Visitors paying tribute to the Queen at Madame Tussauds can also get a picture with the Monarch, who died at Balmoral on Thursday, as a keepsake.
Read More
Blackpool Gazette readers can also pay their respects by submitting a message for our online book of condolence here, which will be published in print and online: https://www.nationalworld.com/news/uk/online-book-condolence-queen-elizabeth-ii-your-message-3839230