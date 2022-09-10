Book of condolence placed next to waxwork of The Queen at Madame Tussauds
A book of condolence has been placed next to a waxwork of the Queen at Madame Tussauds for visitors to pay their respects.
Those visiting the Blackpool's Golden Mile can leave their tributes and also get a picture with the Monarch, who died at Balmoral on Thursday, as a keepsake.
Installed last October via a horse-drawn carriage along the promenade, the lifelike figure shows Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dressed in pink sitting on her throne with one of her loyal corgis not far behind.
Her Majesty the Queen was just two years old when her figure was first immortalised in Madame Tussauds in London in 1928. Since then there have been 23 wax works depicting various stages throughout her life.
The original Queen waxwork was first installed in Blackpool in 2012 to celebrate her 60-year reign, receiving a £150,000 makeover.
The attraction opened in 2011, replacing the previous Louis Tussauds waxworks. It features over 80 wax figures of celebrities, film and television characters, athletes and musicians.
In a recent tweet the venue said: "Madame Tussauds Blackpool joins millions of mourners around the UK and the world in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"During her life and 70 year reign we have created over twenty different figures of The Queen to mark different moments in her iconic public life.
"A special condolence book has been placed alongside Her Majesty's figure to allow guests to record their thoughts and tributes."