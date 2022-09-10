Those visiting the Blackpool's Golden Mile can leave their tributes and also get a picture with the Monarch, who died at Balmoral on Thursday, as a keepsake.

Installed last October via a horse-drawn carriage along the promenade, the lifelike figure shows Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dressed in pink sitting on her throne with one of her loyal corgis not far behind.

Her Majesty the Queen was just two years old when her figure was first immortalised in Madame Tussauds in London in 1928. Since then there have been 23 wax works depicting various stages throughout her life.

A book of condolence has been placed beside the waxwork of Queen Elizabeth II at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

The original Queen waxwork was first installed in Blackpool in 2012 to celebrate her 60-year reign, receiving a £150,000 makeover.

The attraction opened in 2011, replacing the previous Louis Tussauds waxworks. It features over 80 wax figures of celebrities, film and television characters, athletes and musicians.

In a recent tweet the venue said: "Madame Tussauds Blackpool joins millions of mourners around the UK and the world in paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Blackpool Tower was illuminated in red, white and blue in a tribute to The Queen

"During her life and 70 year reign we have created over twenty different figures of The Queen to mark different moments in her iconic public life.