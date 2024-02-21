News you can trust since 1873
Lytham St Annes, Wesham & Westby-with-Plumptons planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (February 12 and February 18).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 13:47 GMT

Across the Fylde, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the erection of five new homes, a new Airbnb on a residential cul-de-sac and changes to the Cartford Inn amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

Fylde planning applications validated between Feb 12- Feb 18

Fylde planning applications

Fylde planning applications validated between Feb 12- Feb 18

Application validated on Feb 12 for single storey rear extension (retrospective application)

14 East Gate Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 2SL

Application validated on Feb 12 for single storey rear extension (retrospective application)

Application validated on Feb 12 for application to discharge condition 4 (materials) on planning application 23/0416

Lawns Farm, Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons FY8 4NG

Application validated on Feb 12 for application to discharge condition 4 (materials) on planning application 23/0416

Application validated on Feb 13 for single storey rear extension.

53 Victoria Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5DB

Application validated on Feb 13 for single storey rear extension.

Application validated on Feb 12 for change of use of building from two flats to a single dwelling including single storey rear extension, erection of replacement of double height bay windows to front and side elevations and construction of 1.8 metre high wall and fence to east side of dwelling along boundary with durham avenue

21 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes FY8 2BB

Application validated on Feb 12 for change of use of building from two flats to a single dwelling including single storey rear extension, erection of replacement of double height bay windows to front and side elevations and construction of 1.8 metre high wall and fence to east side of dwelling along boundary with durham avenue

Application validated on Feb 12 for erection of detached double garage in rear garden including demolition of part of side garden boundary wall and formation of additional vehicle access onto belgrave avenue over grass verge

5 Belgrave Avenue, Medlar with Wesham PR4 3JN

Application validated on Feb 12 for erection of detached double garage in rear garden including demolition of part of side garden boundary wall and formation of additional vehicle access onto belgrave avenue over grass verge

