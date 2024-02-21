Across the Fylde, 17 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the erection of five new homes, a new Airbnb on a residential cul-de-sac and changes to the Cartford Inn amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

14 East Gate Close, Lytham St Annes FY8 2SL Application validated on Feb 12 for single storey rear extension (retrospective application)

Lawns Farm, Ballam Road, Westby with Plumptons FY8 4NG Application validated on Feb 12 for application to discharge condition 4 (materials) on planning application 23/0416

53 Victoria Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5DB Application validated on Feb 13 for single storey rear extension.

21 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes FY8 2BB Application validated on Feb 12 for change of use of building from two flats to a single dwelling including single storey rear extension, erection of replacement of double height bay windows to front and side elevations and construction of 1.8 metre high wall and fence to east side of dwelling along boundary with durham avenue

5 Belgrave Avenue, Medlar with Wesham PR4 3JN Application validated on Feb 12 for erection of detached double garage in rear garden including demolition of part of side garden boundary wall and formation of additional vehicle access onto belgrave avenue over grass verge