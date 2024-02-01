Across the Fylde, eight planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the reduction of a housing development originally planned to have up to 1150 homes and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

1 . Fylde planning applications All the Fylde planning applications validated between January 22 and January 28.

2 . 62 Bryning Lane, Ribby with Wrea PR4 2NL Application validated on Jan 22 for application for certicate of lawfullness for proposed erection of an outbuilding and open sided pergola for use ancillary to 62 Bryning Lane.

3 . Land south of Queensway (Richmond Point) Lytham St Annes FY8 3FY Application validated on Jan 24 for application under s106a of the town and country planning act 1990 to modify an extant planning obligation relating to planning permissions 08/0058, 17/0861, 17/0862, 18/0544, 18/0546 and 22/0188 to alter residential unit numbers in paragraph 18.12 of sechedule 2

4 . Richard Dumbreck Trust Singleton Estate, Dumbreck Court, The Village, Singleton Application validated on Jan 25 for proposed felling of two ash trees covered by tpo 1974 no. 1 within group 11

5 . Richard Dumbreck Trust Singleton Estate, Dumbreck Court, The Village, Singleton Application validated on Jan 25 for proposed pruning and felling of several trees within singleton conservation area

6 . 32 Smithy Lane, Lytham St Annes FY8 3PF Application validated on Jan 25 for single storey rear extension following demolition of existing utility and construction of rear dormer