Across the Fylde, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They the construction of new homes and a large expansion of a popular cafe/bar amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
All the applications submitted between December 18 and December 31.
2. 62 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 4BX
Application validated on Dec 18 for installation of replacement shop front and extraction flue to rear
3. 77 Kingsway, Lytham St Annes FY8 1AD
Application validated on Dec 19 for Certificate of Lawful Development for proposed hip to gable roof extension, formation of rear dormer and installation of second floor window in west facing side elevation
4. The Grove, Serpentine Walk, Lytham St Annes FY8 5PB
Application validated on Dec 19 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) dormer to rear roof plane of the dwelling, 2) formation of triangular window to gable of front elevation, 3) velux window to the front roof plane of the dwelling.
5. 64 Commonside, Lytham St Annes FY8 4DJ
Application validated on Dec 19 for listed building consent for: 1) removal of all existing cement pointing to cobbled elements and brickwork elements on front and rear elevations of building (including rear kitchen extension) and chimney stacks and replacement with lime pointing; and 3) re-roofing of whole building including repair/replacement of roof timbers, fitting of membrane and replacement of lead flashings
6. 30 St Georges Road, Lytham St Annes FY8 2AE
Application validated on Dec 19 for change of use of ground floor premises from retail (use class e) to a mixed use as a restaurant, coffee lounge and drinking establishment (use class sui generis) to create extension to jai lounge