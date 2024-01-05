5 . 64 Commonside, Lytham St Annes FY8 4DJ

Application validated on Dec 19 for listed building consent for: 1) removal of all existing cement pointing to cobbled elements and brickwork elements on front and rear elevations of building (including rear kitchen extension) and chimney stacks and replacement with lime pointing; and 3) re-roofing of whole building including repair/replacement of roof timbers, fitting of membrane and replacement of lead flashings Photo: Google Maps