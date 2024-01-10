Across the Fylde, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include changes to two golf courses and one already approved housing development amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Fylde planning applications
2. 30 Foxwood Drive, Kirkham PR4 2DS
Application validated on Jan 2 for certificate of lawful development for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse (use class c3) as a home for one young person (no older than 18 years of age) with care provided 24 hours a day by up to two non-resident carers working in shifts with one manager (use class c2)for
3. Fairhaven Golf Club, Oakwood Avenue, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 4JU
Application validated on Jan 2 for felling of seven sycamore trees within tpo 1951 no. 7 (lsa) number 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56 & 57 with the possibility of removal of trees 1, 58 & 59 showing decay Photo: Google Maps
4. 124 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes FY8 1DU
Application validated on Jan 3 for certificate of lawfulness for proposed development of a detached domestic outbuilding between dwelling and cyprus avenue boundary and its use as a store and garden room Photo: Google Earth
5. Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Links Gate, Lytham St Annes FY8 3LQ
Application validated on Jan 3 for remodelling works to the golf course associated with hosting future championship tournaments, consisting of the addition of a new practice ground and practice tee; building of a new tee on the 14th hole; alterations to reroute the 11th fairway; works to improve the road system to provide access around the course for routine maintenance and for hosting future championship tournaments, associated provision / alteration irrigation systems, drainage to bunker bases and additional minor landscaping works. Photo: Google Maps
6. Hill Top Farm, Back Lane, Weeton with Preese PR4 3HS
Application validated on Jan 3 for extension of residential use on existing hardstanding to allow standing of five static caravans and four touring caravans and ancillary works to provide accommodation for an extended traveller family Photo: Google Maps