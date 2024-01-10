5 . Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, Links Gate, Lytham St Annes FY8 3LQ

Application validated on Jan 3 for remodelling works to the golf course associated with hosting future championship tournaments, consisting of the addition of a new practice ground and practice tee; building of a new tee on the 14th hole; alterations to reroute the 11th fairway; works to improve the road system to provide access around the course for routine maintenance and for hosting future championship tournaments, associated provision / alteration irrigation systems, drainage to bunker bases and additional minor landscaping works. Photo: Google Maps