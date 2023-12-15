Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (December 4-December 10).

Across the Fylde, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new homes, changes to BAE Systems Warton and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

1 . All the applications submitted between December 4 and December 10

2 . Application validated on Dec 4 for single storey rear extension

3 . Application validated on Dec 4 for outline application for demolition and erection of 2 dwellings with associated garages

4 . Application validated on Dec 4 for construction of dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling

5 . Application validated on Dec 5 for formation of rear dormer and 2 roof lights to front roof slope (resubmission of application 23/0440)