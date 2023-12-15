News you can trust since 1873
Lytham St Annes, Kirkham and Westby-with-Plumptons planning applications from last week awaiting a decision

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Fylde Council last week (December 4-December 10).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT

Across the Fylde, 21 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new homes, changes to BAE Systems Warton and numerous house extensions amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Fylde Planning System.

All the applications submitted between December 4 and December 10

Application validated on Dec 4 for single storey rear extension

Application validated on Dec 4 for outline application for demolition and erection of 2 dwellings with associated garages

Application validated on Dec 4 for construction of dwelling following demolition of existing dwelling

Application validated on Dec 5 for formation of rear dormer and 2 roof lights to front roof slope (resubmission of application 23/0440)

Application validated on Dec 5 for extension and alteration of the dwelling: 1) first floor side extension, 2) conversion of existing garage to habitable room, 3) single storey side extension linking garage conversion to main dwelling

