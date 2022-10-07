Lytham mum Victoria raises more than £2,400 for RNLI on her London Marathon debut

For Victoria Wilson, not only was it her first London Marathon, but she has never even run a 5k race before, never mind a bigger distance, and it was also the 39-year-old’s first-ever trip to the nation’s biggest city.

But, dressed as Frozen princess Elsa for the race, she was delighted to finish in just over six hours, despite having to stop 13 miles in for treatment on her left knee.

"But I knew just had to keep going to the finish and all the crowds were shouting me on – it was an amazing experience,” said Victoria, who was inspired to try for the London Marathon to help boost RNLI coffers after previous fund-raising efforts for the charity by her son Henry, now seven.

Victoria crosses the finish line

In May last year, the youngster supported Lytham St Annes RNLI’s Leg It for the Lifeboat fund-raiser by cycling from the Lytham boathouse to St Annes – and enjoyed it so much he carried on to Blackpool RNLI station.

He enjoyed it so much, he did it all over again the following week – and his sponsored efforts for the charity have raised more than £1,000.

Victoria moved to Fylde from East Lancashire, where she raised thousands of pounds for Pendleside Hospice in memory of her late mum, but had little knowledge of the work of the RNLI before switching to the coast.

"But Henry liked the idea of riding his bike in Leg It For The Lifeboats, we met several of the volunteers up and down the coast and we knew we wanted to do as much as we could to help fund their great work,” said Victoria.

"I applied for a place in the London Marathon in aid of the charity never really thinking I had a chance of getting in but I did – and it was such a great experience after eight months of training.”

Digby Moulden, chairman of fund-raising at Lytham St Annes RNLI, said: "Congratulations to Victoria on her great efforts in the London Marathon and her support for the RNLI."