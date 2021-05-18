Henry, six, cycles to help RNLI - and is eager to do it again

The youngster supported the RNLI’s Leg It for the Lifeboat fund-raiser by cycling the route from the Lytham boathouse to St Annes – and enjoyed it so much he carried on to the Blackpool RNLI station.

Henry, who lives in Lytham with his proud mum, Victoria Wilson, was determined to tackle the bike ride even though organisers had postponed the planned ‘Roll With It’ aspect of the month-long incentive for the day as the weather forecast was so bad.

It has been rescheduled for this weekend – and Henry plans to do it all over again.

Henry at the Lytham RNLI boathouse

“We set off from the lifeboat station at Lytham and while Henry rode his bike I ran.

“Arriving at St Annes lifeboat station, Henry said ‘Why not carry on?’, so we continued all the way to Blackpool lifeboat station.

“Henry was so proud and happy when we completed the ride. He was so thrilled to have done it and I could not be more proud of him doing this for such a good cause.

“Walkers, runners and cyclists waved and cheered him along and he’s really looking forward to doing it again.”

An RNLI spokesman said: “What a great effort by Henry.”

‘Roll With It’, featuring the opportunity to cover the 3.5 mil course using anything on wheels, shared billing on the weather-hit weekend with ‘Light Up for Leg It’, with glowsticks and torches, and that too has been postponed until this coming weekend.

The Leg It fund-raiser runs to May 31, with participants free to choose when they tackle it and no need to register.

All the RNLI asks is that participants take some photographs at the start and finish and share them at the Lytham St Annes RNLI social media pages. Donations can then be made to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/LegItfoLytham2021

Last year, Leg It raised almost £12,000.

