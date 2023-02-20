The volunteers who ensure the tow looks its very best are among 44 community gardening groups who have secured a place in the Royal Horticultural Society’s 2023 Britain in Bloom UK Finals.

Lytham, which was RHS national champion of champions 10 years ago, had been shortlisted in the coastal category after success in that category at the North West In Bloom awards last autumn.

Bernard Pendleton, chairman of North West in Bloom, said: "Lytham has received Gold in the North West in Bloom Coastal category and been category winner for more years than I can remember.

The Lytham In Bloom volunteers celebrate their North West in Bloom success

“Their In Bloom work throughout the town is truly wonderful, the volunteers and partners work tirelessly throughout the year to keep all their local areas looking beautiful, as well as cleaner and greener. They have embraced numerous environmental and sustainable initiatives and have some outstanding community events throughout the year.

“The support they receive from everyone in the local community is inspirational. They are wonderful ambassadors for Fylde and the North West and we wish them every success.”

Lytham will compete with Llandudno, Exmouth, Whitehaven, St Brelade in Jersey and East Haven in Scotland.

The Britain In Bloom judges will come to Lytham in the summer.

As well as gold for their category, Lytham won the trophy for the overall category Small Coastal Resort winner at the North West awards.

Lytham In Bloom chairman Trevor Mackey said: “We are delighted and it represents a reward for not only our team of volunteers, but the wider community of friends, residents and businesses who support our work.

“The whole team is very excited. In some respects we have already ‘won’. I’m confident we will step up to the challenge.”

Coun Michael Sayward, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure chairman, said: ”This really is fantastic news for the Lytham in Bloom Group and I am incredibly proud of the hard work they carry out throughout the year to keep Lytham looking its best.

“All the best to them for the awards and I will have everything crossed that they are crowned the winners of the Coastal category. It is more than deserved.”

