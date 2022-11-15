Fylde wins big in North West in Bloom and RHS It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards 2022
Fylde volunteers and operational staff are celebrating after winning 25 honours in the annual North West in Bloom (NWIB) competition.
The borough was also recognised with 14 It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards.
The 2022 North West In Bloom awards saw St Annes on the Sea in Bloom win both gold medal and joint category winner for the Best Large Coastal Resort along with Most Improved Entry, following a two-year break from the competition for the group. The Fylde Sand Dunes Project received recognition for all their work with a Level 5 Outstanding It’s Your Neighbourhood Award for the sixth year in a row, and newcomers Blundell Road Senior Moments Hub were honoured with a Level 5 Outstanding, reflecting the work done by the group and volunteers to improve the well-being of those who attend.
The brilliant volunteers whose tireless efforts keep the train stations of the borough in bloom were also big winners, with four awards presented to their Friends groups, including a Five Year Award for the Friends of Ansdell and Fairhaven Station.
Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “This is a wonderful result, and it is delightful to see the dedication of our staff and volunteers rewarded with such a great number of awards. “This recognition of their efforts is well-earned, and on behalf of the Council I would like to thank everyone who had a part in helping Fylde be so award-winningly beautiful!”
Here is the full list of Fylde awards:
2022 NWiB Discretionary Awards
Most Improved Entry – St Annes on the Sea in Bloom
RHS Small Parks Local Authority Gold Award – Lowther Gardens and Ashton Gardens
School Award – Lytham Hall Park Primary School
Environmental Quality Award – Elswick Village Green
Kieran Moss Award for Bedding Displays – Lytham War Memorial Gardens
2022 NWiB Awards
Best Urban Community
Gold Medal and Category Winner – Ansdell in Bloom
Best Small Town
Gold Award – Freckleton in Bloom; Silver Award – Bloomin’ Warton
Best Village
Gold Medal and Joint Category Winner – Elswick in Bloom; Silver Gilt – Weeton in Bloom
Best Small Accommodation
Gold Award and Category Winner – Queens Hotel, Lytham; Gold Award – The Eagle at Weeton
Best Small Tourist Attraction
Gold Award and Category Winner – Lytham Hall Kitchen Garden, Apiary and Garden Hub
Best Small Village
Gold Medal – Little Eccleston in Bloom
Best Large Coastal Resort
Gold Award and Joint Category Winner – St Annes on the Sea in Bloom
Best Small Coastal Resort
Gold Medal and Category Winner – Lytham in Bloom
Best Large Village
Silver Gilt Award – Staining in Bloom; Silver Gilt Award – Wrea Green in Bloom
2022 RHS: It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards
Level 2 – Improving
Wesley’s Community Garden
Level 4 – Thriving
The Links Pub, St Annes; Friends of Squires Gate Station; and Friends of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Garden
Level 5 – Outstanding
Fylde Sand Dunes Project; Shepherd Road Allotments; Blundell Road Allotments Senior Moments Hub; St Nicholas Church, Wrea Green; Friends of St Annes Station; Friends of Ansdell and Fairhaven Station; Friends of Lytham Station; Friends of Newton Community Park; Park View 4 U
Five Year Award
Friends of Ansdell and Fairhaven Station
Highly Commended
St Annes Litter Pickers