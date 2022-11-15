The borough was also recognised with 14 It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards.

The 2022 North West In Bloom awards saw St Annes on the Sea in Bloom win both gold medal and joint category winner for the Best Large Coastal Resort along with Most Improved Entry, following a two-year break from the competition for the group. The Fylde Sand Dunes Project received recognition for all their work with a Level 5 Outstanding It’s Your Neighbourhood Award for the sixth year in a row, and newcomers Blundell Road Senior Moments Hub were honoured with a Level 5 Outstanding, reflecting the work done by the group and volunteers to improve the well-being of those who attend.

The brilliant volunteers whose tireless efforts keep the train stations of the borough in bloom were also big winners, with four awards presented to their Friends groups, including a Five Year Award for the Friends of Ansdell and Fairhaven Station.

Fiona Boismaison from St Annes in Bloom which won both gold medal and joint category winner for the Best Large Coastal Resort along with Most Improved Entry

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “This is a wonderful result, and it is delightful to see the dedication of our staff and volunteers rewarded with such a great number of awards. “This recognition of their efforts is well-earned, and on behalf of the Council I would like to thank everyone who had a part in helping Fylde be so award-winningly beautiful!”

Here is the full list of Fylde awards:

2022 NWiB Discretionary Awards

Most Improved Entry – St Annes on the Sea in Bloom

A floral display in Lytham

RHS Small Parks Local Authority Gold Award – Lowther Gardens and Ashton Gardens

School Award – Lytham Hall Park Primary School

Environmental Quality Award – Elswick Village Green

Kieran Moss Award for Bedding Displays – Lytham War Memorial Gardens

Karen Cornforth (pictured left) from the Friends of Ansdell and Fairhaven Train Station which won a 5 Year Award. She is pictured with local railway historian Peter Fitton, chairman of the South Fylde Line Tony Ford and chairman of Community Rail Lancashire Richard Watts when Ansdell heritage trail was unveiled earlier this year

2022 NWiB Awards

Best Urban Community

Gold Medal and Category Winner – Ansdell in Bloom

Best Small Town

Coun Brenda Blackshaw (middle) and representatives from the Friends of Lytham Station receiving the Level 5 – Outstanding Award

Gold Award – Freckleton in Bloom; Silver Award – Bloomin’ Warton

Best Village

Gold Medal and Joint Category Winner – Elswick in Bloom; Silver Gilt – Weeton in Bloom

Best Small Accommodation

Gold Award and Category Winner – Queens Hotel, Lytham; Gold Award – The Eagle at Weeton

Best Small Tourist Attraction

Gold Award and Category Winner – Lytham Hall Kitchen Garden, Apiary and Garden Hub

Best Small Village

Gold Medal – Little Eccleston in Bloom

Best Large Coastal Resort

Gold Award and Joint Category Winner – St Annes on the Sea in Bloom

Best Small Coastal Resort

Gold Medal and Category Winner – Lytham in Bloom

Best Large Village

Silver Gilt Award – Staining in Bloom; Silver Gilt Award – Wrea Green in Bloom

2022 RHS: It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards

Level 2 – Improving

Wesley’s Community Garden

Level 4 – Thriving

The Links Pub, St Annes; Friends of Squires Gate Station; and Friends of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Garden

Level 5 – Outstanding

Fylde Sand Dunes Project; Shepherd Road Allotments; Blundell Road Allotments Senior Moments Hub; St Nicholas Church, Wrea Green; Friends of St Annes Station; Friends of Ansdell and Fairhaven Station; Friends of Lytham Station; Friends of Newton Community Park; Park View 4 U

Five Year Award

Friends of Ansdell and Fairhaven Station

Highly Commended

