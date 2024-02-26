Lytham furniture shop Bagio Furnishings on Clifton Street set to close due to retirement
Another popular shop on Clifton Street in Lytham is set to close as Bagio Furnishings announce retirement sale.
The family-run furniture store will shut in April due to retirement.
The Clifton Street shop has been a staple of the high street since 1998.
A sign has been placed in the window announcing a 'Retirement Sale'.
It follows a string of other shop closure announcements in the town, including Forsyths and Tavernors.