News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Lytham furniture shop Bagio Furnishings on Clifton Street set to close due to retirement

Another popular shop on Clifton Street in Lytham is set to close as Bagio Furnishings announce retirement sale.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Feb 2024, 13:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The family-run furniture store will shut in April due to retirement.

READ MORE: Tavernors to close in Lytham.

The Clifton Street shop has been a staple of the high street since 1998.

A sign has been placed in the window announcing a 'Retirement Sale'.

It follows a string of other shop closure announcements in the town, including Forsyths and Tavernors.

Related topics:LythamFyldeShopping