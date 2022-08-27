Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six fire engines and an aerial platform attended the scene after a fire broke out inside a derelict building opposite the Home Bargains store in Tyldesley Road at approximately 6.50am on Saturday (August 27).

Residents were promptly evacuated from nearby homes as firefighters tackled the flames.

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze which broke out early this morning at Tyldesley Road and are urging people to steer clear

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car wash was due to be held this morning from 10am-2pm with all proceeds going towards The Fire Fighters Charity.

A spokesperson for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Unfortunately this event has been cancelled due to crews attending operational duties.

"We are hoping to rescheduled in the near future.”

People are asked to avoid the area will firefighters tackle the blaze. They are also asked not to fly drones near the area.

A fire broke out inside a building opposite the Home Bargains store in Tyldesley Road (Credit: Liam Bigland)