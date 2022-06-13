Professionally Peter presents live concerts, tours, and theatre productions across the UK and in the West End.

Personally, he has enjoyed a long association with theatre on the Fylde coast and most recently directed Gypsy at Lytham's Lowther Pavilion.

Alongside his business partner Daniel Cuffe, Peter has developed Lytham Festival from a one-night Proms concert in 2010 to a 10-day festival on Lytham Green this summer, presenting an array of headline acts including Diana Ross who recently performed at the Platinum Jubilee Concert for The Queen.

Peter Taylor

Peter writes in the Lytham Hall theatre welcome programme: “I am delighted to send my best wishes to everyone involved in the open air theatre season at Lytham Hall this summer.

“The varied programme of five outdoor plays from three different touring companies has become a much-loved staple of the Lytham summer.

“The Hall’s open air theatre began in the same year we launched our one-night Lytham Proms.

Lytham Hall's outdoor plays have proved a huge success since first being staged in 2010

“As Lytham Proms grew and developed into Lytham Festival, it has been a pleasure to witness the growth of the Hall’s plays season making it one of the top-attended venues for outdoor theatre.

“I hope the productions at Lytham Hall in June, July and August will be blessed with dry, warm and sunny weather, with everyone enjoying the opportunity to experience open air theatre together.”

Julian Wilde, theatre organiser at the Hall, is delighted Peter has joined an impressive list of entertainment industry celebrities lending their support to the open air play season over the past decade.

“Dame Judi Dench, Colin Firth, Anja Taylor-Joy from Peaky Blinders, Lancashire comedian Steve Royle, soprano Lesley Garrett and Lytham-born actor Stephen Tompkinson have all endorsed our efforts and Peter’s warm support is a wonderful boost to morale before our 50th play, As You Like It opens this new season.”

The season strarts with The Lord Chamberlain’s Men staging Shakespeare’s As You Like It on Friday at 7pm.