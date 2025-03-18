Lytham Festival: what is the line-up for each day & how to get tickets
Yesterday, the highly anticipated Lytham Festival announced a whole list of new artists that will be peforming at the Fylde Coast music event when it returns this Summer.
Headliner Stevie Wonder and support artists Manic Street Preachers Jake Bugg, Train, Jess Glynne, Liz Phair and Cast are the newest names to be added to an alrady very impressive line-up.
Take a look below at which acts will be peforming on which day and how you can go about getting tickets.
What is the line-up per day?
Wednesday, July 2
Headliner: Kings of Leon
Manic Street Preachers
Jake Bugg
Thursday, July 3
Headliner: Stevie Wonder
-More acts to be announced
Friday, July 4
Headliner: Alanis Morissette
Liz Phair
Train
Lottery Winners
Saturday, July 5
Headliner: Justin Timberlake
Jess Glynne
Dagny
CTRL
Sunday, July 6
Headliner: Simple Minds & Texas
Cast
The Alarm
Pete Waterman
The Hitman DJ set
Can I buy day tickets and how much are they?
Yes but not all day tickets are the same cost so take a look at the full details below.
Wednesday
Standing Day Tickets are £72.80 each (Release 1) or £84 (Release 2)
VIP Garden Day tickets are £152.90.
Thursday, July 3
Thursday ticket prices have not yet been announced but go on general sale on Friday, March 21 at 10:00am (there are various presales too).
Friday, July 4
Standing Day Tickets are currently on Release 3 which are £86.80 each.
Release 4 standing tickets are then £95.20 and VIP Garden Day tickets are £159.50.
Saturday, July 5
Standing Day Tickets are currently on Release 2 which are £95.20 each.
Release 3 standing tickets are £106.40 and VIP Garden Day tickets are £196.90.
Sunday, July 6
Standing Day Tickets for Sunday are also on Release 2 and these cost £75.60 each.
Release 3 standing tickets are £86.80 and VIP Garden Day tickets are £196.90.
All day ticket links can be found here and you can buy up to six tickets.
What about weekend tickets?
Weekend tickets are also available and cost £299 each currently (wave two prices) or £749 for the VIP Garden pass.
A payment plan is available for all weekend tickets and again, you are limited to six tickets at a time.
You can also buy weekend tickets at the same link.
All day and weekend tickets are also available with accessible and transport options.
