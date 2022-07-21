The Attitude Is Everything Silver Award recognises the festival’s commitment to providing the best possible experience and understanding the potential access requirements of Deaf, disabled, neurodivergent and people with health conditions.

Representatives from Attitude Is Everything accessed Lytham Festival using their Live Events Access Charter as it opened for 2022 and recognised the commitment the team has made in improving the live music experience for everyone..

In particular, Lytham Festival is praised for having BSL (British Sign Language) interpreters for every performance, Mobiloo facilities and companion tickets at no additional cost for guests with accessible requirements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheelchair users enjoying Lytham Festival

It’s the first time Lytham Festival has applied to be assessed by Attitude is Everything and it is one of only 30 per cent of UK music festivals to be granted a Silver Award.

The festival is not eligible for the higher Gold or Platinum Awards for a further three years as it must show an ongoing commitment to achieve the higher status.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “I am incredibly proud of my team for gaining this award for Lytham Festival as these awards are not earned without hard work and diligence.

Wheelchair users at Lytham Festival

“Lytham Festival has always strived to do its utmost to ensure the event is accessible for all. A Silver Award from Attitude is Everything is testament to that and we will continue to work hard to ensure we provide the best possible experience for every single one of our customers.”

The Attitude is Everything Charter was updated in 2021 to bring together all the knowledge and best practice advice developed by the organisation since it began working with the live music industry in 2000.

Gideon Feldman, head of programmes for Attitude is Everything, said: “It is a pleasure to work with a management team who are engaged with the access journey of their audiences and committed to being as accessible as they can be, and who also understand the importance of adopting and maintaining the standards of the Charter.

“Lytham Festival has shown it sees access provision to be core to its production values and we look forward to seeing what’s next.”