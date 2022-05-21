The Lytham Community Choir will be making its fifth appearance during this summer’s season, while Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew are also on the bill.

The choir is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, having been founded in 2012 as the brainchild of Cath Powell.

It is conducted by Graham Warrington, head of music at St Bede’s RC High School in Lytham and last August accompanied tenor Russel Watson in the Last Night of the Proms concert during the five day WonderHall Festival at the Hall.

Graham Warrington, conductor of the Lytham St Annes Community Choir.

The choir will also be the opening act in the line-up for A Reet Royle Do, compered by Lancashire comedian Steve Royle, at the Hall in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, June 3..

Julian Wilde, organiser of the Hall’s open air theatre season, has confirmed the Community Choir will be performing a set prior to Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance on August 21.

"I am certain it will set the mood and tone for the evening,” said Julian.

Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew

“Graham Warrington is superb at establishing a rapport with the audience and the variety of styles from the choir is always impressive. Whenever they appear, there is a real community feel to the event. ”

Ahead of that, on Sunday, August 14, the Shanty Crew will be playing before prior to A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The Crew preceded HMS Pinafore the Hall last year and have a busy programme this summer, including Lytham Club Day and St. Annes Carnival.