Lytham cocktail bar and bistro goes on the market for £30k

A restaurant that shut its doors just four months after opening in Lytham has come on the market for a bargain price of £30,000.
By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:20 GMT

Palm Bistro & Cocktail in Lytham town centre announced it was closing permanently and with immediate effect last October.

However, the restaurant in Dicconson Terrace, just off Lytham Green and the seafront, which did not elaborate on the sudden closure, is now being advertised by on Rightmove for just £30,000.

Described by the Kenricks Coomercial Estate Agents in Blackpool as being ‘situated in a prime location in the heart of Lytham and refurbished to an exceptional standard throughout’.

The property also has an al fresco covered dining area.

Take a look at the pictures.

The bar/restaurant is now on sale for £30k

